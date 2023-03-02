I’m no stranger to the coffee jitters, which is why I’ve tried to limit myself to just one cup of coffee per day. However, I still find myself craving a tasty energy boost around mid-afternoon. So I’ve been experimenting with coffee alternatives in the hopes that something sticks.

Luckily, I’ve found a winner: an earl grey tea latte. This sweet beverage keeps me energized for the rest of the day and satisfies my craving for dynamic flavor, without going overboard on caffeine. Below, find my go-to recipe.