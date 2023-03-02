Save This Recipe: How To Make A Cafe-Grade Earl Grey Tea Latte
I’m no stranger to the coffee jitters, which is why I’ve tried to limit myself to just one cup of coffee per day. However, I still find myself craving a tasty energy boost around mid-afternoon. So I’ve been experimenting with coffee alternatives in the hopes that something sticks.
Luckily, I’ve found a winner: an earl grey tea latte. This sweet beverage keeps me energized for the rest of the day and satisfies my craving for dynamic flavor, without going overboard on caffeine. Below, find my go-to recipe.
How to make an Earl grey tea latte.
Serves 1
What you’ll need:
- 1 heaping teaspoon loose Earl grey tea (or one tea bag).
- A tea strainer or tea bag.
- ½ cup hot water.
- ½ cup warm milk of your choice.
- 1 tablespoon honey.
- ½ tsp vanilla extract.
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+ unflavored powder.
- Optional: Culinary-grade dried lavender.
Instructions:
- Brew your tea. The first step is to boil your water and pour it into your mug over your tea bag, tea strainer, or however you like to steep your tea. Let it sit for three to five minutes depending on how strong you want the tea, or follow the instructions on your blend. If you want to add an extra layer of flavor, consider sprinkling in a teaspoon of culinary-grade dried lavender to your Earl grey tea blend.
- Heat your milk. While your tea is steeping, heat up your milk. You can choose any kind of milk, but my personal favorite is oat milk for the extra creamy consistency. You can pop your milk in the microwave or heat it in a pot on the stove—whichever method you prefer.
- Add your collagen powder and froth. Once the milk is warm, I add a scoop of the mbg unflavored beauty & gut collagen+. I do my best to take skin supplements every day to support healthy skin aging and hydration, and this is one way to do it that’s easy and enjoyable.* In fact, the consistency of the powder makes this latte even creamier. Next, froth your milk. You can do this using an electric whisk, a milk frother (if you have one), or a tiny whisk—anything to add some shape to the milk.
- Add your sweetener & combine. After that, add your honey and vanilla to the tea. Take out your tea bag or tea strainer and stir it together. Finally, pour your tea and milk into the same cup and give it a mix. You can either whisk it up again or stir it with a spoon.
And voila! A delicious Earl grey tea latte that gives you an energy boost and tastes delicious, sans coffee jitters.
Benefits.
Not to mention, there are plenty of benefits to consuming this tasty beverage. As functional medicine expert Will Cole, IFMPC, DNM, D.C. previously shared on mbg, “Earl Grey tea is a type of black tea with bergamot oil that has been shown to increase autophagy1—your body's cellular recycling process." Not to mention, the black tea has a high content of theaflavin, a powerful antioxidant2.
If you add a scoop of collagen, that also helps to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density3, promote the body's natural production of collagen4, and support your skin's hydration levels, amongst other benefits.* Not bad for a warm, tasty beverage that takes less than five minutes to make.
Finally, the caffeine in black tea gives me just enough of an energy boost without messing too much with my sleep, so I can sip on it at any point of the day.
The takeaway.
I’ve been looking for a coffee alternative to fit my afternoon cravings, and this Earl grey tea latte is my new favorite. If you want to give it a try, follow the instructions above. Not sure if Earl grey is your jam? You can plug any tea into this recipe, really, so check out this list if you want to switch it up.
