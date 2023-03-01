"If you can't afford a sauna, exercise is great,” she shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. Better yet, it’s completely free! “You need to invest time in exercise, but going out for a run will get you sweating and your body temperature up, and that is a great way to actually get the lymph flowing."

Especially if you’re after the detoxification benefits of sauna, exercise does provide a worthy alternative. You see, your lymphatic system doesn't have a "pump," unlike your circulatory system. Moving your body stimulates this lymphatic system, which basically acts like a giant drainage system for your body. "So if you don't move your body, the fluid in the lymph is stagnant. It doesn't move, so now toxins are not moving to where they should be, and you are not detoxifying," Chen adds.

Not to mention, Chen notes, sweating can help you eliminate heavy metals and contaminants, like phthalates1 and BPA2 . “So you are sweating out toxins, no matter how you sweat,” she explains.

That doesn’t mean you must go for a two hour-long run to get things flowing. “Every hour, just do jumping jacks for a minute or something like that," she adds. "Get up every hour and move your body in whatever way you can."