candida

Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Here's what you can expect from an apple cider vinegar foot soak, and how to "brew" one at home.

#sleep #functional nutrition #diy beauty #candida
Alexandra Engler
April 15
Functional Food
Have Candida? This Inflammation-Fighting Oil Might Help

A functional medicine doc dives into its benefits. Spoiler alert: There are tons.

#supplements #inflammation #candida
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
June 17 2018
How To Tell If You Have A Gluten Sensitivity & Why You Can't Be 'Addicted' To Sugar

This nutritionist and therapist gets real about the biggest wellness trends of today.

#allergies #gluten #autoimmune #hormones #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
June 5 2018
Women's Health
Women's Health
Women's Health
What Should You Wear Under Your Yoga Pants? An OB/GYN Explains

Read this the next time you have the urge to go commando.

#yoga #candida
Leigh Weingus
December 2 2016
The Anti-Candida Grocery Shopping List

The ultimate shopping list to banish candida and cravings for good.

#healthy foods #candida
Kimberly Snyder
November 7 2016
The One Thing To Do Every Day To Avoid Candida Overgrowth: A Doctor Explains

As a functional medicine doctor, I often see my patients' stress contribute to candida, or an overgrowth of yeast in the gut. Here's how to avoid it.

#stress #health #stress management #microbiome #candida
Amy Myers, M.D.
March 4 2016
9 Ways Your Microbiome Influences Your Weight & Health

Your microbiome — the trillions of bacteria in your gut and on your skin — can tell you a lot about your health. Here's what you need to know.

#digestion #health #microbiome #candida
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 29 2016
Recipes

8 Recipes For The Candida Diet

For those suffering from candida or who think they might be, here's some delicious recipe inspiration to make candida recovery more pleasurable than...

#vegan #dinner #candida
Leah Vanderveldt
December 18 2015