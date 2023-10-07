It’s time to talk about yeast infections—because plenty of people get them, and they're no fun to go through alone.

The CDC reports that an estimated 1.4 million people visit the doctor yearly for yeast infections. Most of the time, they are treated with antifungal medication, but the recovery period can still be a few days. Turns out, your lifestyle choices can actually extend that healing time, hence why you should consider following a "pelvic rest" protocol following a yeast infection.

Here's what this looks like and how it could help speed up your recovery.