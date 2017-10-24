It might provoke an unsightly mental image, but your poop can tell you a LOT about your health. With new information coming out every day about the microbiome and how gut health affects our mood, weight, and energy levels, we’d be remiss to ignore the knowledge that lies in the matter we leave behind.

So how do you test it, exactly? Well, luckily there’s an easy and painless way to figure out what’s going on in your gut. Getting your microbiome sequenced—and identifying specific microorganisms that are either helping or hurting your well-being—is the future of gut health care. Here’s are six things you’ll learn when you try it out: