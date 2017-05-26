This Is How Aussies Do Eco

Tracey Bailey opened Biome—a marketplace of products that make it easier to live waste-free—in Brisbane all the way back in 2005, walking away from a career in corporate communications to explore the environmental spirit she had possessed since her childhood days bushwalking (yes, that's what Aussies call hiking, and yes, we want to start doing the same).

Her shop, which has expanded to four locations, stocks green living essentials like reusable water bottles and coffee cups alongside more creative additions like plastic-free baby toys and stainless-steel ice pop molds. Its newest outpost even features a create-your-own zero-waste skin care station filled with goodies like clay, essential oils, petals, herbs, and charcoal for the ultimate adventure in DIY.

Nearly everything you'll find on shelves is vegan (apart from a small number of products made with honey and beeswax), palm-oil free, and clear of toxins like endocrine disrupters and parabens. "We delve into the whole story of a product, the people behind it, and its impacts. Not only are we free from a long list of toxins, but we go further to consider aspects like human rights, waste, and supporting local," explains Bailey.