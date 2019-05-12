The (Totally Free) Wellness Tool We Should All Be Using More Often

It should come as no surprise that greenery can relieve stress, boost your mood, and help you feel more connected to the earth—especially when you take the time to really savor it. For me, the daily practice of just being present in the natural world has become a powerful wellness tool.

When you need a momentary "time out," nature can come to the rescue. Something as simple as stopping to admire a flowering tree or a large fern can be beneficial to mind-body health. That's because nature lives in the here and now, so when you take the time to connect with it, you welcome the present moment into your life. And this in-the-moment awareness can leave you better equipped to navigate the difficult situation at work or challenging relationship talk that might come later in the day.

One of the best parts of "pausing with plants"—as I like to call it—is that it can be done anywhere, at any time.