For years, Naj Austin watched as co-working spaces centered around womanhood began popping up and wondered if spaces centered around people of color would be next. When none appeared, she decided to create her own. As the saying goes, build it and they will come—and oh did they come.

Ethel's Club started with an Instagram page and quickly grew into a waitlist of 600 people wanting in on the movement. The club opened its doors in Brooklyn in November 2019, and by the following month, its waitlist had shot up to some 4,400 people. The space offers group meditations, yoga classes, sessions with on-site therapists of color, and other wellness workshops, in addition to co-working space, a book club, culture events, and opportunities for people of color to connect and create together. From the art on the walls to the shape of the chairs, Ethel's Club fully considers black and brown people, their bodies, and what they need in order to thrive personally and professionally.

The act of bringing your whole self into every space you enter as a person of color is not a simple one. However, it is revolutionary and necessary. The instant success of Ethel's Club shows how much people of color are craving environments centered around their own community, personal growth, and well-being. We got in touch with Austin to talk about the importance of creating places where people of color can confidently take up space.