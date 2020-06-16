The otherwise largely saintly David Attenborough has got himself into trouble over the question of overpopulation by suggesting that it’s our urgent responsibility as individuals to breed less. One problem with this is that it touches on the extremely fraught topic of race and women’s reproductive rights. Attenborough himself apparently couches his argument within feminism. (A privileged, non-intersectional version of it.)

He tells us: “Wherever women are given political control of their bodies, where they have the vote, education, appropriate medical facilities and they can read and have rights and so on, the birth rate falls—there’s no exceptions to that.” And, for Attenborough, this is simply good. Fewer people equals less pollution. It’s straightforward, numerical and surely well-meaning.

Still, the first problem with it is that it lands the problem of saving the planet squarely on the shoulders of women in developing countries, as they are the ones who may currently lack access to education and birth control. The second problem is less immediately apparent, but intimately connected to the first. It has to do with the effects of falling populations on societies. If things were as straightforward as David Attenborough seems to suggest, women would be given rights and contraceptives, numbers of humans would quickly decrease, less stuff would get used, and our climate and ecosystems could begin to recover. As it turns out, declining populations don’t just keep going as they are, but on a smaller, more planet-friendly scale. Instead, shifting demographics can cause major social upheavals.

The problem with babies isn’t the babies themselves, but the things people associate with them. For instance, having a family needn’t mean owning a big “family” car. Or even any car—especially not if you live in a large town or city. It also needn’t mean living in an enormous, over-heated house, using a ton of non-biodegradable disposable nappies, dressing your kids in a constant parade of new clothes, and eating meat. The problem with the extra person isn’t the person, but the stuff extraneous to that person.

So, maybe the to breed or not to breed answer sounds more like this in the end: “Less stuff, more love. Keep going.”

Adapted from an excerpt from A Guide to Eco-Anxiety: How to Protect the Planet and Your Mental Health by Anouchka Grose, with permission from the publisher.