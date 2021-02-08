"Look, they're stuck to each other!" I squealed through my 7-year-old throat, jumping up and down in my childhood backyard.

Two slugs curled intimately around each other, glistening in the sun, while my mom held a camcorder. It was my first exposure to sex in real time, and we spent the next 20 minutes talking about what was taking place, my mom only stopping to nervously laugh once when I excitedly shouted, "there's his penis!" while pointing at the member protruding from the head of one of the slugs.

And while it was quite a memorable moment, I'd guess that this nostalgic story isn't wildly unique.

The reality is that a lot of people have a memory like mine (though maybe not as sticky, and probably not captured on film). In fact, when parents explain how they first introduce sex to their children, it's almost cliche to hear that they turned to nature to help paint the picture. Whether it's watching a neighborhood cat in heat, observing the way flowers spread their seed, or visiting an aquarium during particular mating seasons, the outdoors are so often a gateway to learn about "the birds and the bees."