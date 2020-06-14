24 Ways To Actually Support LGBTQ+ People In 2020

Across the world, transgender people still face significant discrimination and barriers to well-being. For example, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, trans people experience disproportionately high rates of homelessness, physical violence, and mental health issues while also often lacking access to health care and insurance. According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, 33% have experienced mistreatment at the hands of a doctor in the last year, 47% have experienced sexual assault, 54% experienced harassment while in school related to being trans, and a staggering 40% have attempted suicide in their lifetimes (nine times the attempted suicide rate of the general population).

In the U.S., the Supreme Court is currently debating whether it's legal to fire someone for being trans and whether it's legal to ban trans people from serving in the military.

"Transgender Americans seek the same opportunities as everyone else—to work hard in school or at our jobs and to participate in our communities," says Nicolas Talbott, one of the plaintiffs in Stockman v. Trump, a federal lawsuit opposing the trans military ban. "As someone who's been told I can't pursue my dream career in military service even though I'm qualified, I know how important it is for allies to treat transgender employees and co-workers with the same respect as everyone else and to make work decisions based on skills and accomplishments, not who we are. In Ohio, where I live, there aren't statewide protections for LGBTQ people, so if allies don't step up to support me, I could be fired just because I'm transgender, regardless of my ability to do the job."

Voting and civic engagement are one of the most important ways to support trans people: Vote out politicians who support discriminatory laws against trans people, and call up your local officials to demand they push forward legal protections for trans rights.