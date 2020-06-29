In the collective story of modern Western civilization, humans dominate nature. We are not a part of nature. In this view of the world, it is very easy to simplify, structure, and divide everything into individual categories that exist independently of one another.

For example, let's consider how we are primed to believe that single-use plastic is something we can use for two minutes and then throw it "away" with the idea that it will be taken care of elsewhere or somehow disappear. The reality is that when it comes to plastic, "away" does not exist. Plastic fibers are found in our tap water and bottled water, and throughout the rest of our environment too. Everything we put out into the world comes back to us through the water we drink, the food we eat, and even the air we breathe. "Away" is not only here, it is inside us.

This story plays out in the structures of capitalism and industrialization, and it is how most of us have been conditioned to understand ourselves and the world. It is what makes it possible for us to continue to exist within systems that are at odds with our best interests and the interests of life on Earth.

We are currently living in a story where we exist at the center of everything. All the other elements of the world are "other," unless they are serving a purpose connected to us. When we dare to look beyond the story it is evident that things are much more complex: The whole world is connected, and everything works in relationship to everything else.

Therefore, if our actions are detrimental to one part of the system, they are detrimental to the system as a whole. So the loss of species, the destruction of ecosystems, the pollution of habitats—these are ultimately a destruction of ourselves as humans, too.