9 Actually Good Things Humans Did For The Planet In 2015

The bad news is that there's a ton of plastic in our oceans—anywhere between 93,000 and 236,000 metric tons, according to a recent study. Upwards of 13,000 pieces of plastic are dumped into our waterways each day, and they often end up in massive garbage patches or, worse yet, in the bellies of wildlife. But there's some (relatively) good news too: The U.S. government just passed a bill demanding that personal care companies rid their products of microbeads—tiny plastic particles that collect in waterways and can be dangerous to marine life. Meanwhile, innovators like 20-year-old Boyan Slat are thinking up creative ways to clean up existing marine debris. Slat will test his design for a floating ocean boom that uses ocean currents to collect trash off the coast of Japan in 2016.

To learn more about how you can cut down on your plastic use, read about this woman's awesome plastic-free journey.