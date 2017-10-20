Step 1: Download This Phone App. Step 2: Change The World

It all started on a walk in the woods. Kirschner and his two young kids were next to a creek and his daughter spotted a plastic tub of cat litter floating in water and stated, innocently, "Daddy, that doesn't belong there." That simple remark sent Kirschner back to his days at summer camp, when he'd be asked to pick up a few pieces of litter in preparation for visitor days or parent drop-ins.

"It's amazing how a 4-year-old can get you to see the world in a different way. I know it sounds like a cliché, but it really was this eye-opening moment," he reflects. From there, he thought about how this individual desire to pick up trash could solve a collective need for a cleaner environment.

"We were effectively crowdsource-cleaning the camp. So I thought, 'Why can't we apply that model to the whole planet?'"

Though Kirschner never considered himself an environmentalist, per se, growing up, looking deeper into the litter problem turned him into one. He then started snapping photos of the stunning amount of trash that he came across in his everyday life and—before picking it up—sharing it to Instagram with the tag #litterati. Soon, his friends joined in on this more social show of activism, and before he knew it, a photo of a plastic bag with the Great Wall of China in the background popped up in the tag's feed. In that moment, he realized his small experiment could have far-reaching effects, and he built out a way to place every single piece of litter that had been collected on a map, effectively turning it into a data point.