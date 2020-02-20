Here's What To Eat (And What Not To) To Save The Environment

Eggs aren't off the hook either. It takes roughly 477 gallons of water to produce 1 pound of eggs. Assuming that the average "full" bathtub takes 36 gallons, that would be the equivalent taking about 15 baths! Combining this with the estimated 896 gallons of water needed to produce 1 pound of cheese, this shows you how a simple cheese omelet may be hurting the environment much more than you realized.

From an environmental standpoint, the trend is clear: Eating fewer animal products and more plant-based foods is beneficial for the planet. Animal products generally use larger amounts of resources and energy than various other plant-based foods, plus produce higher carbon emissions. The good news is that when it comes to eating less meat and dairy and fewer eggs, it's not all-or-nothing. Small changes in your diet will make a big impact. For example, consider experimenting with Meatless Mondays, eating meat only on the weekends, or cooking or ordering meals with smaller meat portions; in other words, see what works best for you.

And remember, no matter the degree of reduction or your strategy and motivation for cutting back on animal products, eating with an environmentally conscious mind is a simple yet powerful step toward being able to support a healthy planet. Each and every plant-based meal is one worth celebrating.