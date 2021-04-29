12 Sustainable Swimsuit Options To Dive Into In 2021
Looking for a sustainable suit that won't harm the planet? We rounded up some of our favorites for summer 2021.
What makes a swimsuit sustainable?
First of all, you should know that it's a lot easier to find a sustainable t-shirt or hoodie than it is a sustainable suit.
That's because our swimmers need to repel water, so they can't be made from cotton, hemp, or any other plant-based fabric that will absorb moisture (though a few small designers are now experimenting with crochet suits made from natural yarns.)
Instead, swimsuits are often made from nylon (also known as polyamide) or polyester—two of the worst fabrics for the environment due to the amount of water, chemicals, and energy that goes into them, and their lack of biodegradability.
These synthetic fibers also leech tiny pieces of microplastics when they are agitated or come in contact with water (so, anytime we go for a swim or do laundry).
Microplastics can now be found throughout our oceans and while their long-term effects on aquatic life are unknown, "the plastic becomes a platform for concentrated pollutants, which would otherwise be diluted in the water" marine microplastics researcher Dimitri Deheyn, Ph.D. previously told mbg of their potential risks.
Barring some major innovations, our swimsuits are going to shed plastic for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, we can at least opt for ones made from recycled materials.
Synthetic, moisture-friendly fabrics can either be made from virgin (new) petroleum-based materials or ones that already exist and have been broken down and spun into yarn. Recycled yard cuts down on the need for raw materials to be extracted from the earth and, depending on where their plastic material is retrieved from, they keep plastic waste out of the landfill or ocean.
These two recycled fabrics are the most common in swimwear:
If sustainability is important to you, you'll also want to buy from a company that is transparent about its supply chain. Using recycled materials isn't enough: A truly environmentally friendly company will treat its garment workers fairly, pay them a living wage, and provide them safe working conditions.
Takings steps to reduce and offset carbon emissions, running operations on renewable energy, and shipping in recyclable or biodegradable packaging are added bonuses for swimwear brands.
Based on these criteria, the following 12 companies are leading the way in earth-friendly suits this year:
Affordable sustainable swimwear:
Dippin Daisys
Affordability and sustainability don't always go hand in hand, but Dippin Daisys is one company putting out eco-friendly suits at reasonable price points. 95% of their swimwear is derived from recycled nylon, and their innovative re: purpose collection further utilizes waste materials by tie-dying fabric scraps into new suits. They are also in the process of rolling out a takeback program so people can send in old suits to be recycled and kept out of the landfill.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials, repurpose fabric scraps, shipping bags are compostable in an industrial facility
Other perks: Affordable, come in many color options, made in the USA
Price point: $40-50 per top & bottom, $70-80 per one piece
Summersalt
Summersalt is a direct-to-consumer swimwear company that was founded in 2017 and has since started selling sleepwear and activewear too. Their suits are made from 78% recycled material; 22% is virgin (new) elastane. The company has found that this combo makes for a more durable and long-lasting suit; a sustainability perk in its own right.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials
Other perks: Affordable, come in many color and style options
Price point: $40-65 per top & bottom, $95 per one piece
Lively
Lively is known for doling out supportive bras and underwear, and the company now offers a small swim range with the same commitment to comfort and fit. Their suits are made from 80% recycled nylon, 20% spandex and at $80 for a two-piece set, they're the most affordable on the list.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials
Other perks: Affordable, comfortable fit
Price point: $40-50 per top & bottom ($80 for set), $65 per one piece
Size inclusive sustainable swimwear:
Wild Isles
Wild Isles makes sustainable wireless tops exclusively for women with fuller busts, with sizes ranging from 28D - 38H. Their suits have a double-layer design—both of which are made with 78% recycled nylon, 22% spandex fabric—for extra support and shape retention. ("A design with side boob in mind," their site reads, "built to move the girls to the front and keep them there.") Their bestselling top, The Dottie, has a retro tie-back detail and hundreds of five-star reviews to its name. Wild Isles also gives you the option to opt into removable swim pads or go without them and save on fabric waste; a great idea that should become standard practice in swimwear.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials
Other perks: Sizes up to 24, made in the USA
Price point: $95 per top, $75 per bottom
Bold Swim
Instead of recycled materials, Bold Swim opts to use Amni Soul Eco fabric for their sustainable suits—a synthetic yarn that has been designed to quickly biodegrade. Compared to traditional nylon and polyester that can take hundreds of years to break down, this fabric fades into organic matter within five when placed in a low-oxygen environment like a landfill. (So you don't have to worry about it degrading while you're wearing it.) This carbon-neutral, BIPOC-owned company also offsets its shipping emissions and uses packaging that's compostable in a backyard or industrial facility. Oh, and their suits are beautiful and go up to size XXXL.
Sustainability perks: Biodegradable fabric, carbon-neutral shipping, compostable packaging
Other perks: Sizes up to XXXL
Price range: $130-180 per two-piece set, $160-190 per one piece
Mara Hoffman
Mara Hoffman was one of the first high-fashion designers to commit to sustainable production practices. Best known for her colorful swimwear, Hoffman uses recycled nylon or polyester for all of her made-in-the USA suits. The brand's extended style range runs up to size XXXL.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials
Other perks: Sizes up to XXXL, come in many color and style options, made in the USA
Price range: $120-175 per top & bottom, $250-300 per one piece
Sustainable one pieces:
Beth Richards
Swimwear brand Beth Richards operates out of Canada and pays all employees a living wage. Their new collaboration with designer Roopa Pemmaraju is full of breezy suits made using an 82% recycled polyester, 18% elastane fabric. The one-pieces, in particular, are super cute, with flattering silhouettes in styles that evoke European days poolside.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials
Other perks: Made in Canada
Price range: $110-135 per top & bottom, $250-260 per one piece
Otherwild
Otherwild's Hirsuits are androgynous one-piece swimsuits designed for a range of bodies and gender identities. Inspired by early twentieth-century swim costumes, these unlined suits are made from an 82% recycled polyester, 18% spandex blend and come in sizes ranging from XS-4XL.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials
Other perks: Sizes up to XXXXL, made for all gender identities
Price range: $88 per suit
Deta Knit
Deta Knit's one-piece suits are designed to be worn from brunch to beach. They are made from a unique ribbed yarn that looks like a woven but is waterproof. Deta Knit uses a conventional polyester-nylon blend but cuts it in a machine designed to limit fabric waste. All their suits are produced in downtown Los Angeles.
Sustainability perks: Low-waste manufacturing process
Other perks: Made in the USA
Price point: $120-125 per top & bottom, $230 per one piece
Sustainable swimwear for men:
Fair Harbor
Siblings Jake and Caroline Danehy started Fair Harbor as an ode to the beach that they grew up on. Disheartened to see plastic waste watch up on its shores, the duo designed a mesh-free boardshort made from recycled plastic material, with 12 plastic bottles to a pair. They come in a variety of coloways and styles depending on activity level and the company offers a recycling program for old suits.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials, have a swimsuit recycling program
Other perks: Comfortable, mesh-free design
Price point: $64-88 per pair
Patagonia
Patagonia offers a wide range of boardshorts that incorporate recycled materials. Many are Fair Trade certified and they're all made with the company's trademark commitment to durability. Patagonia's Worn Wear resale platform also offers a number of used styles at significantly reduced prices.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials
Other perks: Fair trade certified
Price point: $69-119 per pair
Outerknown
Surfer Kelly Slater's activewear company Outerknown was one of the first to use recycled ECONYL yarn back in 2015. Today, they have an extensive collection of men's swimsuits made from recycled spandex and polyesters, too—each one sewn in a Fair Trade certified factory. And since they come from Slater, you know they're designed to stand up to even the choppiest of waters.
Sustainability perks: Made from partially recycled materials (some are fully recycled)
Other perks: Fair trade certified
Price point: $68-145 per pair
How to take care of your suit:
While you should always check the label on your swimsuit, hand washing in cold water and air drying will typically help it maintain its shape and color for longer. It's also the more environmentally friendly move. If you are machine-washing, look into getting a GuppyFriend or Cora Ball that can trap microplastic particles before they get into waterways.
The bottom line:
Bathing suits are almost always made from synthetic materials, but you can find more sustainable ones made from repurposed plastic waste like water bottles and fishing nets. These days, there's an eco option at every size, style, and price point so we can all splash sustainably.
