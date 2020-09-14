Despite the central role food plays in everyone's lives, many people don't consider where their food comes from. Several factors play into this, one of them being the convenience and affordability of conventional grocery stores. This can be especially true of people living in food deserts or food apartheids, who don't have access to locally grown or sourced food. A new study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, has found a way to hopefully correct all of that.

Researchers at Tufts University estimate 378 metropolitan areas in the U.S. could grow their food locally—and they don't mean just a few crops here and there. According to the study, these regions could grow enough to meet the dietary needs of the local population.