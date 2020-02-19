When Lestraundra "Les" Alfred was a senior in college, her first corporate internship quickly began taking a toll on her body and spirit. And thus began her well-being journey, which opened her eyes to the world of fitness, nutrition, and mental health. But Les soon became acutely aware of something she noticed—or rather, didn't notice—the more time she spent in the wellness sphere: "I'm the only black woman here."

This realization led her to think critically about why that was, and what she could do about it. And thus, Balanced Black Girl was born, created by Les as a safe space for women of color to have candid conversations about wellness, self-care, and self-love.