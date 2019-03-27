I've Interviewed Hundreds Of Environmental Thought Leaders—Here's Why I'm Optimistic About Our Future

Kaméa Chayne, a writer and integrative health coach, has long lent her voice in the environmental movement, first through her blog, Conscious Fashion Collective, and then her book, Thrive: An Environmentally Conscious Lifestyle Guide to Better Health and True Wealth.

Her latest endeavor is the Green Dreamer podcast, a collection of 100-plus conversations with some of the most inspiring sustainable thought leaders of today—everyone from actor-turned-activist Adrian Grenier to the first zero-waste advocate Bea Johnson. Each episode is a lesson in living in line with your values. As mbg's sustainability editor, it's one of my go-to listens.

I recently asked Chayne to go on the other side of the mic and talk all about the top lessons she's taken away from the project. Here's what she's learned talking to some of the most impressive green leaders of our time and what she wants everyone else to know, too.