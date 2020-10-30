If this were any other year, Jane Goodall would probably be on a plane right now. The acclaimed primatologist typically spends her time traveling the world spreading awareness about the importance of conservation through her namesake institute. These times are far from typical, though.

Since the pandemic began, Goodall has had to trade life on the international lecture circuit for a quieter existence in Bournemouth, England. She's spent the last few months cooped up with her sister and her family, working up in a bedroom-slash-office space in the attic.

We caught up with Goodall to check in on how she's managing quarantine and were thoroughly unsurprised to learn that it hasn't slowed her down a bit. Here, the legendary environmentalist shares how she's staying motivated, energized, and hopeful for the future through hard times.