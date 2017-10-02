Let's Settle This: Is The Keto Diet Ruining The Environment?

Recently, a lot of people have been jumping on the Keto bandwagon, myself included. For those of you who aren't familiar, the ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carb eating plan designed to help your body reach a state of ketosis, in which it burns fat as opposed to sugar. After just seven days in, I could see what all the hype was about: I had more energy, more focus, and a steadier appetite.

But with the knowledge that eating less meat is a way to reduce climate change, I couldn’t help but wonder about the environmental impacts of my new, meat- and dairy-heavy diet. Was what’s good for me actually bad for the planet?