How Long Does It Take For Probiotics To Work? Here's What 11 mbg Reviewers Say*

In short, it really depends on a few factors, including your own personal biology and the type of probiotic you're taking. mindbodygreen's probiotic+, for example, features four unique probiotic strains, strategically targeted at easing bloat and gas while promoting abdominal comfort and regularity.* Plus, one of the strains improves average gut transit time and promotes healthy daily functions of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.*

Based on research, you should generally expect to notice some impact from probiotics within two weeks, with further benefits after about a month.* But, again, those results can vary from person to person. While consulting the science is certainly helpful for predicting efficacy—we also value input from mbg reviewers who have tried our product firsthand. Here, 11 individuals share their own experience with probiotic+ and share just how long it took for the supplement to take effect.*