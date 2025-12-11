Perhaps sculpted quads and powerful thighs will be next, as women challenge themselves with heavier loads and lean into the unobvious but proven benefits of growing specific muscle groups. Leg strength1 , for example, directly impacts brain signaling and neurological function. Studies on twins2 even show those with greater leg power have more grey matter and better cognitive aging than their sibling—something definitely worth considering if we’re going to pick a new body part to praise.