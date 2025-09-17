Building Muscle Gets Harder With Age — Focus On These 3 Habits
During childhood, muscle seems to just grow with you (to some extent anyway). And trialing random workout classes is sufficient at keeping you strong and fit in your 20s. But as you get into your 30s and beyond, the equation for building muscle gets far more complicated. You just need to know the variables to tip the muscle-building scale in your favor.
Let’s break down why building muscle gets harder with age and 3 things you can do to counter it.
Why you lose muscle with age
Muscle loss starts in your 30s and accelerates after 50 (at a rate of 8% per decade). This is because your body shifts from a state that’s engineered to help you build muscle to one that promotes muscle breakdown.
- Reduced anabolic capacity: With age, muscles become less responsive to anabolic (muscle-building) signals from food and exercise, which is known as anabolic resistance.
- Decreased muscle protein synthesis (MPS): As a result, the rate at which your body actually builds new muscle proteins slows. Even with protein and strength training, the ‘return’ on each stimulus is lower than it was in your 20s.
- Hormonal changes: Certain anabolic hormones, including testosterone, estrogen, and insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), decline naturally with age. This hinders muscle repair and growth. At the same time, catabolic hormones like cortisol rise (due to chronic stress), accelerating protein breakdown.
- Accumulation of oxidative stress: Years of exposure to free radicals (from normal metabolism, stress, and environmental factors) add up. Excess oxidative stress damages muscle cells and impairs their ability to regenerate after exercise, further tipping the scales toward loss.
What to focus on
The good news is muscle loss isn’t inevitable. You just have to take a more targeted approach than you had recently.
Prioritize strength training
Strength training is one of the most influential lifestyle factors in triggering MPS and the most important factor in building muscle and strength.
Aim for two to four strength training sessions per week that target all major muscle groups while gradually increasing the weight or resistance over time.
Compound movements (think squats, deadlifts, presses, and rows) are especially effective for stimulating multiple muscle fibers and counteracting anabolic resistance.
Not sure where to start? Check out this 4-week guide to strength training at home.
Dial in protein & amino acid intake
Higher protein intake becomes more important as you age. Most experts recommend consuming 0.7 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight daily, spread across meals. But it’s not just about total grams. Certain amino acids, especially leucine, are critical for triggering MPS.
Research suggests you need about 2.5 grams of leucine at a time to fully activate this process. While it’s possible to hit that threshold if you’re eating a meal with animal proteins (plant proteins are notoriously low in this amino acid), hitting that threshold can still be tricky.*
That’s where mindbodygreen’s lean & tone aminos+. Each berry-flavored packet delivers all nine essential amino acids, including the ideal 2.5 grams of leucine. Just mix with water and sip before, during, or after a workout, or have it alongside a meal or snack that may be lower in protein.*
Manage stress & prioritize sleep
Consistent, high-quality sleep and effectively managing stress help regulate muscle-supporting hormones1.
Adequate rest supports IGF-12 and healthy testosterone levels3 (in men and women), both key for muscle repair.
Prioritizing getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep, building in recovery days, and practicing relaxation techniques (whether it’s breathwork, meditation, or simply a daily walk) to create an internal environment that favors muscle maintenance and growth.
The takeaway
Building and maintaining muscle undeniably gets harder with age. But harder doesn’t mean impossible. With a dedicated strength-training routine, targeted protein and amino acid support, and consistent recovery habits, you can build muscle at any age.