The Power & Poetry Of Muscle: How Strength Goes Beyond The Gym
Muscle is more than just a source of strength—it is a story, a signal of vitality, and a vessel for cultural meaning.
In our conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast and in her upcoming book On Muscle, journalist and author Bonnie Tsui takes a deep dive into the science, history, and personal narratives that shape our understanding of muscle.
From the pioneers of female weightlifting to the shifting ideals of strength and beauty, Tsui explores what our muscles reveal about our capabilities, resilience, and identity.
Muscle as a cultural & personal journey
For Tsui, the journey to writing about muscle was deeply personal. Growing up in a family that valued both artistic expression and athleticism, she developed an appreciation for both the form and functionality of the human body.
As she explains, muscles have long been equated with masculinity, but cultural narratives are shifting. Today, more women are embracing strength training, lifting heavier weights, and prioritizing lean muscle mass—not just for aesthetics but for health and empowerment.
“We don’t live in a world where we need a man to club an animal and bring it back to the cave,” Tsui jokes. Women are stepping into their power, eating more—not less—lifting more, and redefining what strength means.
Muscle & the mind: A vital connection
Beyond aesthetics, muscle plays a critical role in our overall health. Tsui emphasizes the brain-muscle connection, explaining how movement and resistance training send vital signals to different parts of the body. These signals promote brain growth, enhance cognitive function, and even help stave off neurodegenerative diseases.
“Muscle is one of the most adaptable tissues in our body,” she says. “Even if you start strength training in your seventies, you will see benefits. Your muscles will respond. It’s never too late.”
Breaking barriers: The first female weightlifters
Tsui also delves into the pioneers of female strength sports, highlighting Jan Todd, the first woman to lift the legendary Dinnie Stones—Scottish “manhood stones” traditionally used to test male strength. Todd’s groundbreaking achievements not only shattered records but also societal expectations, paving the way for female participation in strength sports.
“The resistance to women being strong has always been about more than just physicality,” Tsui explains. “Physical strength has long been associated with power in other areas, and historically, women weren’t allowed access to that power.”
Strength, femininity, & changing beauty standards
The conversation around women and muscle is evolving, but challenges remain. While more women are embracing strength training, the cultural pushback against visibly muscular women persists. Tsui acknowledges this tension but remains optimistic, crediting athletes like professional rugby player Ilona Maher for leading the charge in changing perceptions.
“The health benefits of lifting heavy are undeniable, and as more women prioritize strength, we’re seeing a cultural shift,” Tsui explains.
The takeaway
As Tsui puts it, On Muscle is a love letter to strength in all its forms. It’s a celebration of what our bodies can do, the stories they carry, and the ever-evolving cultural significance of muscle.
Whether you’re a lifelong athlete or someone just beginning to explore resistance training, Tsui’s work is a reminder that muscle is not just about power—it’s about possibility.