Why Are People So Uncomfortable With Strong Women? Here’s What The Research Says

“We're a little less familiar with women in these jobs or these positions of power,” notes Alice Eagly, Ph.D., emeritus professor of psychology at Northwestern University. Her work has looked into gendered dynamics at the workplace, and how women’s upward trajectory can be stunted by the myriad of obstacles (she likens this to a labyrinth, rather than a glass ceiling). “But that’s changing as we see so many women excelling at these jobs. When there are more women, those women educate the public that this is OK. So people are constantly being educated because they see women in these roles.”