This week, the International Energy Agency released its road map for how we can decarbonize the world within the next 30 years. It had your classic recommendations: Policymakers need to increase clean energy investments, move away from fossil fuels, encourage carbon capture technologies, etc., all on grand, massive scales.

But it also had something you don't often see in climate reports of this scope: a call for individual action. "Achieving net-zero by 2050 cannot be achieved without the sustained support and participation from citizens," the report reads.

The authors acknowledged that while building a healthier future will take work from dirty industries (you know, the ones responsible for the vast majority of our emissions), it will also require buy-in from citizens who have the means of buying in.

"Behavioral changes, particularly in advanced economies—such as replacing car trips with walking, cycling or public transport, or forgoing a long-haul flight—provide around 4% of the cumulative emissions reductions in our pathway," they write.

In the climate realm, individual actions like these are often pitted against larger, more systemic changes. This report is an important reminder that both are necessary, and they ultimately inform each other.