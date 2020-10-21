While early photos showing fish returning to rivers in Venice and wild boars roaming the streets of Haifa in Israel demonstrated how nature can flourish in the absence of human activity, that's not the full story.

Humans also serve as guardians of fragile ecosystems that would otherwise be at the mercy of extractive industries and corporate greed. As COVID travel restrictions have continued to keep us at home, wildlife reserves in much of the developing world—places where tourism dollars serve as crucial funding for conservation efforts—remain mostly empty. The result? Our wildlife guardians go unpaid.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), in 2019 wildlife tourism resulted in a value of $120 billion. That funding, in turn, helped generate 21.8 million tourism jobs across the globe. Without these jobs, those who once led safaris or helped guard against poachers are in a precarious position and desperate to provide for themselves and their families.

Unfortunately, this can mean turning to poaching or logging for a source of income. Now we have fewer conservation jobs and more illegal activity putting wildlife at risk. It's a compounding problem.

"It's easy to look at something like poaching and write it off, saying 'Oh, well that's bad,'" says Kelley Louise, executive director of Impact Travel Alliance, an organization that helps educate travelers about sustainable tourism. "But by characterizing poaching in a negative light, we're also inherently characterizing poachers as bad—and that's not the case. Poachers are people. They have families, hopes, dreams—and more often than not, they're surviving in the best way they can."

Louise cautions against demonizing these people by pointing out the countless stories of nature guides who are reformed poachers. In normal times, tourism provides them with a revenue source that is safe, legal, and fulfilling. They become the eyes and ears of a place and they work to curate experiences like those I had last year.