Hilary Duff On The Eating Plan That's Helping Her Feel Happier & Healthier

Hilary Duff has escaped the curse of many childhood stars and grown into an adult life as a busy actress, singer, and entrepreneur (her vegan, cruelty-free makeup palette just dropped, and she also has an eyewear line). The 32-year-old Texas native now spends most of her time hopping between New York, where she shoots for the popular TV series Younger, and Los Angeles, where she hangs out with daughter Banks (11 months) and son Luca (7 years).

Needless to say, her days are back-to-back busy, but she's recently committed to making them more sustainable when she can. Climate change is a big topic on her whole family's mind, so Duff recently partnered with Unilever and Walmart on their Bring It to the Bin campaign that educates consumers on recycling best practices. "I care about the planet and the future of what it looks like for my kids...and generations to follow us. The time is now to be responsible and lower our carbon footprint," she says of the inspiration for the partnership.

We caught up with Duff to chat about the eco-friendly tweaks that make her home a little greener and the food philosophy that's keeping her energized these days. Of course, we also had to know what happened last week when she showed her kids the Lizzie McGuire movie for the first time.