While desserts are tasty any time of year, most people don't want hot-from-the-oven treats when temperatures are high in summer. This is where no-bake desserts can come in handy, like my healthy take on creamy, citrusy Key lime pie.

Key lime pie is known for its zesty flavor, velvety center, and crumbly crust. This healthier version swaps a few standard ingredients for more nutritious alternatives while still maintaining the pie's classic flavors and textures. The Key limes are still there, of course, but this pie gets its vibrant green color from another key ingredient: mbg's organic veggies+.

Along with adding a nice green hue, the greens powder conveniently works some extra vegetables and nutrients into this dessert. The organic kale, spinach, sea vegetables, turmeric, ginger, and more deliver antioxidant benefits and enhance immune function.* It also contains digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotics to help support digestion.*