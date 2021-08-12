mindbodygreen

This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe Features A Secret Healthy Ingredient
This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe Features A Secret Healthy Ingredient

Key Lime Pie

Image by Kirsty Begg / Stocksy

August 12, 2021 — 9:31 AM

While desserts are tasty any time of year, most people don't want hot-from-the-oven treats when temperatures are high in summer. This is where no-bake desserts can come in handy, like my healthy take on creamy, citrusy Key lime pie.

Key lime pie is known for its zesty flavor, velvety center, and crumbly crust. This healthier version swaps a few standard ingredients for more nutritious alternatives while still maintaining the pie's classic flavors and textures. The Key limes are still there, of course, but this pie gets its vibrant green color from another key ingredient: mbg's organic veggies+.

Along with adding a nice green hue, the greens powder conveniently works some extra vegetables and nutrients into this dessert. The organic kale, spinach, sea vegetablesturmeric, ginger, and more deliver antioxidant benefits and enhance immune function.* It also contains digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotics to help support digestion.*

As for the pie's decadently creamy texture? You can thank ripe avocados, which also provide additional fiber and healthy monounsaturated fats, so you'll stay fuller, longer. And while there's nothing wrong with a crunchy graham cracker crust, this recipe opts for a more gut-friendly base made of rolled oats.

If the health benefits aren't convincing enough, this pie is also simple to make (no baking required!) and easily customizable to suit any dietary needs. Read on to get the recipe, and a few modifications based on your dietary preferences.

No-bake key lime pie recipe

Ingredients

Crust

  • 2 cups rolled oats 
  • ⅓ cup ghee, butter, or coconut oil, melted
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons sweetener of choice 

Filling

  • 2 medium ripe avocados
  • 8 ounces plain skyr
  • 4 small limes, zested and juiced
  • ½ cup powdered sweetener
  • ¼ to ½ cup organic veggies+ (depending on preference)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method

Line a pie plate or 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

To make the crust

  1. Pulse oats in a food processor or blender until achieving a flour-like texture.
  2. Mix together oat flour, ghee, and sweetener. Push the crust mixture into the pie pan to cover the surface. Set aside. 

To make the filling

  1. Scoop out the avocado flesh and add to a blender or food processor.
  2. Add in skyr, powdered sweetener, organic veggies+, and vanilla extract. Blend on high until smooth. 
  3. Add the lime zest and juice to the blender. Blend until smooth. 
  4. Pour the filling into the pie crust and smooth over the top using a spatula or spoon. 
  5. Refrigerate the pie for at least two hours or until the filling is firm. Garnish with more lime zest and whipped cream, if desired. 
Variations

  • Dairy-free: Sub coconut oil for ghee or butter. Use plant-based yogurt instead of skyr.
  • Gluten-free: Use gluten-free oats.
  • Keto-friendly: Sub almond or coconut flour for oats. Use a non-nutritive sweetener, such as allulose, organic monk fruit, or a blend.
