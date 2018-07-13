Smart Ways To Go Zero-Waste (Without Buying Anything New)

Certain household objects have become the face of zero-waste living. Think: Mason jars, stainless-steel straws, reusable coffee thermoses, menstrual cups. These are all well and good (and I’ll cop to owning them all), but when we get caught up in the idea that going zero-waste has to look a certain way, we lose sight of the end goal: to get creative in our everyday lives and send fewer disposable objects to the landfill.

Zero-waste living isn’t dictated by a set of objects you can buy in a store. It’s a slow, sustainable shift toward simply consuming less. Full stop. Though you might find that later on down the road you’ll want to purchase a few specific items, you certainly don't need to buy anything new at first. Here are some ideas for letting your ingenuity, not your wallet, rule this eco-friendly journey: