mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Off-the-Grid
How To Reduce The Impact Of Your Holiday Shopping Without Driving Yourself Crazy

How To Reduce The Impact Of Your Holiday Shopping Without Driving Yourself Crazy

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Woman Using Her Credit Card on Her Laptop

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 11, 2020 — 11:03 AM

Holiday shopping, like everything else, feels heavier in 2020. There's extra pressure to nail the present for someone you can't see in person. There are shopping restrictions that make last-minute buying impossible. There are small businesses struggling and makers being underpaid and climates warming and—ah!—it all adds up to a gifting season that feels impossible to "get right."

(And if you aren't thinking about any of this, apologies for that dark glimpse inside my brain.)

For some tips on navigating these weighty, murky waters, I called up Jane Mosbacher Morris. She's the founder and CEO of To The Market, a supply chain company that connects retailers with sustainable suppliers around the world, and the author of Buy the Change You Want to See, which translates her business knowledge into digestible tips that people can use to flex their purchasing power in support of a more ethical system. I figured if anyone could help me find low-impact, high-payoff gifts, it would be her.

And I was right! Here, Morris walks through the way she's approaching holiday shopping this year and shares some great tidbits that anyone could use along the way.

First, change your starting point.

While the norm is to decide on the gift first and then find a company selling it, Morris does things a little differently.

"To me, the biggest thing is trying to figure out what the values are of the recipeint and how I can buy into those values," she tells mbg. Would this person prize a made in America product? Or maybe they're all about empowering BIPOC-run businesses? That can be the jumping-off point for your gift. "Making it special by figuring out how you align that purchase with the values is to me so much more interesting and meaningful."

This values-first shopping approach might also make it easier to shop for choosy people on your list. For example, one of my family members just moved to a new community that she loves. Knowing that she'd probably enjoy getting a gift from a local maker helped me narrow down what could have been a very broad search.

Advertisement

Then, get practical.

Once you identify what your recipient's values are, you can get to work finding the gift. Elizabeth Dunn, Ph.D., a psychologist who studies how time, money, and technology shape human emotion, previously told me that putting yourself in the giftee's shoes is key here. Before choosing anything, consider their needs and daily routines and put some thought into what product could help them achieve them with more ease or joy. While the thought does count, practicality is important, too.

Online marketplaces like Future Prosperity, which rallies against single-plastic, Made Trade, which prioritizes small businesses and ethically made products, and Goldune, which sells bright, funky, and decidedly "not beige" sustainable products, are there to help you identify products that fit various needs and value systems. mbg's Holiday Gift Guide also has some great ethical finds for the wellness lover in your life.

As for the brands on top of Morris' list this year, she is all about buying organic and has her eye on Under The Canopy for the home, Isto for menswear, and Saint Holiday for womanswear.

Buy close to their home.

It's a big year for online ordering. If you're going this route, Morris says that trying to buy from a retailer that is closer to where you or your giftee lives is a smart way to cut down on emissions in the final shipping stage and reduce the likelihood your gift gets held up in transit—a legitimate concern this year.

Use the web as a resource here. "Sometimes it's just a function of being your own Sherlock Holmes and Googling something like 'businesses of color in Houston, cookies,'" she says.

Opting for ground shipping will further reduce the emissions of your gift, but it could slow down its delivery. For this reason, if there was a year to normalize the "IOU present," it's this one. Write them a thoughtful note explaining that your gift is held up in the firestorm of 2020 but will be there soon.

For smaller gifts, consider donations.

Morris has noticed that gifts given in traditions like Secret Santa and White Elephant are more likely to miss the mark and end up getting tossed. Instead of buying something new for her gift swap this year, she'll be making a donation in her recipient's name. Humanitarian group CARE will be her organization of choice.

"That's something that can be done totally digitally and reduces the likelihood this will end up in the landfill and I won't have the shipping component associated with my gift," she says.

With this advice in hand, let's all go forth and track down some great gifts for everyone on our list—knowing at the end of the day, reusable face masks will still be very much necessary and appreciated.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

Why Sustainability Needs To Start Centering The Planet's Microbiome

mbg editorial
Why Sustainability Needs To Start Centering The Planet's Microbiome
Nature

A Meteorologist Has Spoken & We're In For An Intense Winter In The U.S.

Sarah Regan
A Meteorologist Has Spoken & We're In For An Intense Winter In The U.S.
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Beauty

Google's Top Trending Beauty Searches Are In & (No Surprise) There's Tons Of DIY

Jamie Schneider
Google's Top Trending Beauty Searches Are In & (No Surprise) There's Tons Of DIY
Meditation

How Can I Use Meditation For Stress Relief When Breathing Makes Me Anxious?

Aditi Nerurkar, M.D., MPH
How Can I Use Meditation For Stress Relief When Breathing Makes Me Anxious?
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm & This Is My Go-To Practice For Glowing Skin

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm & This Is My Go-To Practice For Glowing Skin
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Butchered Your Cat Eye? Makeup Artists On How To Revive A Razor-Sharp Wing

Jamie Schneider
Butchered Your Cat Eye? Makeup Artists On How To Revive A Razor-Sharp Wing
Home

How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Big Holiday Hug, From Interior Experts

Emma Loewe
How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Big Holiday Hug, From Interior Experts
Integrative Health

The Scent Regimen Of A Neuroscientist Who's Obsessed With Essential Oils

Sarah Regan
The Scent Regimen Of A Neuroscientist Who's Obsessed With Essential Oils
Routines

A Spicy Side Plank Variation To Put Your Core & Obliques To The Test

Sarah Regan
A Spicy Side Plank Variation To Put Your Core & Obliques To The Test
Beauty

A Supplement That’s Like A Hydrating Lip Balm That You Eat

Alexandra Engler
A Supplement That’s Like A Hydrating Lip Balm That You Eat
Recipes

This Cozy, Savory Oatmeal Is Full Of Sneaky Nutrients For Your Skin

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
This Cozy, Savory Oatmeal Is Full Of Sneaky Nutrients For Your Skin
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/find-sustainable-holiday-gifts-without-driving-yourself-crazy

Your article and new folder have been saved!