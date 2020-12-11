Holiday shopping, like everything else, feels heavier in 2020. There's extra pressure to nail the present for someone you can't see in person. There are shopping restrictions that make last-minute buying impossible. There are small businesses struggling and makers being underpaid and climates warming and—ah!—it all adds up to a gifting season that feels impossible to "get right."

(And if you aren't thinking about any of this, apologies for that dark glimpse inside my brain.)

For some tips on navigating these weighty, murky waters, I called up Jane Mosbacher Morris. She's the founder and CEO of To The Market, a supply chain company that connects retailers with sustainable suppliers around the world, and the author of Buy the Change You Want to See, which translates her business knowledge into digestible tips that people can use to flex their purchasing power in support of a more ethical system. I figured if anyone could help me find low-impact, high-payoff gifts, it would be her.

And I was right! Here, Morris walks through the way she's approaching holiday shopping this year and shares some great tidbits that anyone could use along the way.