Earth Day In The Age Of Social Distancing: How To Join In From Home
Since 1970, Earth Day has been a moment to celebrate and protect the planet through tree plantings, cleanups, and other in-person community gatherings. But its 50th anniversary is historic in more ways than one: For the first time ever, Earth Day is going digital so those of us who are stuck inside can still engage with the holiday in a meaningful way. Here are eight activities you can do to ring in Earth Day from your own home, backyard, or, yes, Zoom screen:
1. Go on a (virtual) scavenger hunt, or start one in your community.
For anyone at home with young kids, let them tap into their wild side with National Geographic's Neighborhood Safari program. Print out an animal coloring page, or let them draw their own animals or nature scenes, and hang the finished creation on your window or balcony. Invite other families in your neighborhood to do the same so daily walks become opportunities to spot new creatures.
On April 23, at 6pm EST you and your family can also take on Cotopaxi's annual Questival challenge. Each year for Earth Day, the outdoor gear company puts on a scavenger hunt that can be done from anywhere in the world to encourage everyday adventure. This year, they're adjusting their challenges to follow social distancing guidelines and all proceeds (it's $10 to opt in) will go to IRC Crisis Response Fund.
2. Watch nature play out on your screen.
While not quite as exciting as visiting a national park or exploring a nearby forest, you can connect with plants and animals through digital streamings. Get lost in a coral reef exhibit with The Monterey Bay Aquarium, a daffodil display with The New York Botanical Garden, or a bustling ranch with The Nature Conservancy.
3. Stream a new eco-documentary.
At 2pm EST on Earth Day, the Discovery Channel will premiere The Story of Plastic, a new documentary about the toll of plastic pollution worldwide. Throughout the rest of the week, EarthxFilm will be streaming new short and feature-length films that bring dozens of environmental issues to life. Check out the full move lineup here.
4. Learn about how you can live more sustainably.
There's always been an educational component to Earth Day, and this year many panels and events are being streamed online for free or at a low cost. You can tune in to hear zero-waster Shannon Kenny's speak on Virtual Superschool about how to lower your consumption at home; sustainable fashion thought leaders Marci Zaroff, Amber Valletta, Alysia Reiner, and more talk about how to craft a conscious closet with Yes And; and New York Botanical Garden scientists share how we can all participate in citizen science efforts from home.
5. Tune into a climate conference.
If you have a little more time on your hands, you can also listen to one of the many digital climate conferences convening throughout the week:
- The Earth Day Network Conference (April 20–25) will feature professors, politicians, and activists covering a new topic each day. The circular economy and consumption, food and agriculture, and city development are all on this year's agenda.
- At Earth Day Live (April 22-24), you'll hear from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Al Gore, and Bill McKibbon, and various musical guests.
- The Earth Institute's Earth Day 50/50 Event (April 22) will be about looking back on what we've accomplished over the last 50 years of Earth Day and discussing what the next 50 could bring.
6. Immerse yourself in a book about the world you.
Whether it's the tree in your backyard, flower you spot from your kitchen, or bird that always hangs out on your windowsill that catches your attention these days, there's a book out there that will tell you all about it.
7. Join a digital campaign.
Take to social media to share a sustainable pledge you're making this year with #EarthMonth and @onetreeplanted and One Tree Planted will plant a tree in your honor. Or, download an app and take part in a conservation effort from your neighborhood: The EC2020 asks users to take photos of their horizon lines to compile information about air quality around the world; Earth Challenge 2020 instructs users on how to collect data about their local air and water quality and insect populations; and Litterati is all about using citizen recordings to help construct a map of litter around the world.
8. If you do have access to nature right now, celebrate it!
During these trying times, nature can be a source of strength and a reminder of the resilience of all living things. If you're lucky enough to come in contact with it on your walk or run this Earth Day, slow down and appreciate it with a mindfulness ritual. If you are spending the day indoors, be transported to a beautiful place with a nature-inspired meditation or visualization, or show your houseplants some extra love by bringing them to a "dance with plants" Zoom party.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.