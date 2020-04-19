For anyone at home with young kids, let them tap into their wild side with National Geographic's Neighborhood Safari program. Print out an animal coloring page, or let them draw their own animals or nature scenes, and hang the finished creation on your window or balcony. Invite other families in your neighborhood to do the same so daily walks become opportunities to spot new creatures.

On April 23, at 6pm EST you and your family can also take on Cotopaxi's annual Questival challenge. Each year for Earth Day, the outdoor gear company puts on a scavenger hunt that can be done from anywhere in the world to encourage everyday adventure. This year, they're adjusting their challenges to follow social distancing guidelines and all proceeds (it's $10 to opt in) will go to IRC Crisis Response Fund.