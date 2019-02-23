We're living in the age of the houseplant. There are many reasons greenery has climbed the ranks of home decor: It's comforting, pretty, and connects us to nature. We can count clean air as another plant perk: An often-referenced study by NASA in 1989 found that plants such as ivy, peace lily, and bamboo effectively filtered chemicals such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde from the air of space stations.

One plant that has plenty of aesthetic appeal is the cactus, a member of the succulent family. Browse Instagram and you'll find over 2 million posts tagged #cactus, a Mr. Cacti fan account with nearly 250k followers, and Cactus Magazine, which claims to be "The Most Succulent Collection of Instagram." Cactuses may be all the rage right now, but can they filter the air at all through that spiky exterior?

The answer, it turns out, is yes.

"This notion that only some plants filter the air, and others don't, is actually outdated," Erin Marino, the director of marketing at The Sill, a popular NYC plant shop, says, explaining that the infamous NASA study didn't tell the whole story.

"When NASA needed a cheap and easy way to filter the air on space stations, they chose the most common houseplants at the time to test (snake plant, English ivy, pothos, etc.)," Marino continues. "When they shared their findings, reporters wrote about the study but misinterpreted it as 'these are the only plants that filter the air' instead of 'all plants filter the air, but these are the only plants NASA had the time and budget to test.'"