mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Thanks To Global Warming, Plants Can't Do Their Job As Well

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
Thanks To Global Warming, Plants Can't Do Their Job As Well

Image by Ron Mellott / Stocksy

January 28, 2019 — 15:43 PM

It looks like climate change is (finally) reaching the top of our priority list. A recent survey reported that 62 percent of Americans—more than ever before—see humans as primary contributors to global warming and are worried about how it will affect their lives.

The latest news on global warming trends.

This awareness is timely as the U.K.'s Met Office, a national weather service, just predicted that in 2019 atmospheric carbon dioxide levels will increase more than they have in the past 62 years.

"With emissions already at a record high, the buildup of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will be larger than last year due to a slower removal by natural carbon sinks," the Met Office said in a release.

Let's break that statement down: While increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide are attributed to fossil fuel emissions and land clearing (AKA, human activities), they are tapered thanks to the help of plants. Yep, plants and forests act as natural carbon sinks and absorb excess CO2 that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. This also means that when plants aren't functioning at their full capacity, we feel the impact of global warming even more.

This year, due to the rise in temperatures in our oceans, we can expect a hotter and drier climate, which will make it difficult for plants to grow and do their jobs. "Each year's CO2 is higher than the last, and this will keep happening until humans stop adding CO2 to the atmosphere," Richard Betts of the Met Office explained in the release.

Article continues below

OK—so what can I do about it?

While it's overwhelming hearing about the vicious cycle of global warming, there's a lot we can do to help. You can start with small lifestyle changes such as carpooling, choosing reusable items instead of single-use plastics, and joining community efforts to shift environmental policy.

While the trend in CO2 emissions is looking daunting, as Betts pointed out—reducing CO2 emissions is the answer, and we could be part of the solution.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Nature

17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine

Emma Loewe
17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine
Nature

How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are

Emma Loewe
How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/climate-change-makes-it-hard-for-plants-to-do-their-job

Your article and new folder have been saved!