mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Christian Siriano Makes An Environmental Statement By Showing Secondhand At NYFW

Christian Siriano Makes An Environmental Statement By Showing Secondhand At NYFW

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
a line of models walking down a high-fashion runway in gowns

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 25, 2021 — 23:03 PM

A very different kind of year calls for a very different fashion week: With the pandemic still in full swing, this season's NYFW was digital and decentralized. Participating designers showed their Fall 2021 looks to mostly empty rooms but broadcasted them online and across social media.

For his show today, Christian Siriano chose to further break tradition and do something no designer has done before: He sent secondhand clothes down the runway.

The secondhand statement.

Three of the models in Siriano's show were donning items from his previous collections. The pieces, which were sourced from online secondhand clothing retailer thredUP, were refreshed with simple touches: A pink silk dress had new black band detailing; a coat was outfitted with flair and fringe.

These zhuzhed-up secondhand pieces blended in with new fashions—a conscious choice by Siriano. "Christian including used clothes alongside new at an iconic industry event like NYFW marks a step forward for the industry," Erin Wallace, VP of Integrated Marketing, thredUP, tells mbg.

Thrifted patch surrounded by a green recycling symbol

Image by ThredUP / Christian Siriano

Those who were looking closely could spot the secondhand pieces by their small patches—each one with the word "Thrifted" surrounded by a green clothing hanger evoking a recycling symbol.

Siriano, an avid thrifter himself, worked with thredUP to design the iron-on patch as a universal marker of secondhand clothing items. Signaling the end of a time when secondhand was second rate, these patches are meant to be displayed proudly as a signal of environmental values.

"We hope it challenges more designers to rethink fashion’s hyper emphasis on newness, embrace their past designs, and keep garments in use and out of landfill," Wallace says.

Advertisement

Reimagining a trend-driven industry.

It's no surprise that the fashion industry has a waste problem, thanks in part to its quick, trend-driven pace of production. Project Runway, the reality fashion show that catapulted Siriano to fame in 2008 did, after all, run off the catchphrase: "One day you're in. The next day you're out."

This mentality has fueled the industry to grow at an unsustainable clip, and clothing production is now responsible for an estimated 10% of global carbon emissions. Repurposing old items is one way to keep what's already been created in use and drive down the need for new clothes.

Siriano's very public secondhand showcase lends to a larger movement to rethink the fashion industry. This month, dozens of fashion experts and retailers (thredUP included) are calling on President Biden to appoint a fashion czar to help regulate the industry's emissions, labor practices, and waste management strategies. Meanwhile, events like ReFashion Week NYC and Sustainable Fashion Week U.S. are providing a platform for eco-friendly and secondhand designers to showcase their work and share ideas.

Maybe we're not too far off from a future where what's out one day is very much in the next.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Off-the-Grid

Ice Cream Pints Don't Belong In The Recycling Bin — Until Now

Emma Loewe
Ice Cream Pints Don't Belong In The Recycling Bin — Until Now
Nature

I'm A Forest-Bathing Researcher & Here's How To Boost The Health Benefits Of Your Next Walk

Yoshifumi Miyazaki, PhD
I'm A Forest-Bathing Researcher & Here's How To Boost The Health Benefits Of Your Next Walk
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Home

8 Signs Your Plant Needs Some Help — And 1 That It's Truly Dead

Emma Loewe
8 Signs Your Plant Needs Some Help — And 1 That It's Truly Dead
Meditation

How To Do The Humming Bee Breath To Reduce Inflammation, De-Stress & More

Dylan Werner
How To Do The Humming Bee Breath To Reduce Inflammation, De-Stress & More
Beauty

The Classic Tool We Love For Faking A Bouncy Blowout (Sans Heat Damage)

Jamie Schneider
The Classic Tool We Love For Faking A Bouncy Blowout (Sans Heat Damage)
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Weekend's Full Snow Moon In Virgo Can Help You Organize Your Life

The AstroTwins
This Weekend's Full Snow Moon In Virgo Can Help You Organize Your Life
Beauty

The DIY Trick For Youthful Skin A Derm Learned From Her 72-Year-Old Mother

Jamie Schneider
The DIY Trick For Youthful Skin A Derm Learned From Her 72-Year-Old Mother
Functional Food

Fiber For Kids: 15 Tummy-Friendly Foods & Creative Ways To Eat Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Fiber For Kids: 15 Tummy-Friendly Foods & Creative Ways To Eat Them
Meditation

3 Mental & Physical Exercises John Legend Uses To Tap Into Creativity

Abby Moore
3 Mental & Physical Exercises John Legend Uses To Tap Into Creativity
Beauty

Here's A Game-Changer For All The Dry & Sensitive-Skin Types Out There

Alexandra Engler
Here's A Game-Changer For All The Dry & Sensitive-Skin Types Out There
Spirituality

What To Do Now That Mercury Retrograde Is Over, Based On Your Sign

The AstroTwins
What To Do Now That Mercury Retrograde Is Over, Based On Your Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/christian-siriano-2021-runway-show-secondhand

Your article and new folder have been saved!