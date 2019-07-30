Ayurvedic Secrets To Staying Cool During Sweaty Summer Commutes

Ayurveda is an time-tested healing modality that seeks to stave off disease by maintaining balance in the body. It operates on the idea that there are three doshas, or health types, that need to be present in equal measure for optimal well-being.

Amid one particularly harrowing hot and sticky commute earlier this summer, which ended with me sitting in an air-conditioned office profusely sweaty and uncomfortable, I started to wonder if ayurveda could help me find some relief. How can the dosha system inform our cool-down strategies? How can we tip the scales back to a balanced place when our bodies are super hot? Are New Yorkers resigned to showing up to work sweat-stained in the summer? These are all questions I put to some of mindbodygreen's trusted ayurveda experts, and their answers were like an immediate fan to the face.