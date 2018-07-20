A new study out of the University of Warwick showed that a sugary beverage helped boost short-term memory in older adults. Two groups of people, some over 65 and others ranging from 18 to 27, were asked to do an assortment of memory tasks in a lab setting. Within each group, half drank a beverage containing glucose, and the other half drank a beverage with artificial sweetener. The group of older adults who sipped glucose performed better on memory tasks, suggesting that sugar can provide a boost of motivation while performing the tasks, which may enhance short-term memory. Interestingly, it didn’t have an effect on the younger group. Turns out sugar might be good for something! (New Atlas)