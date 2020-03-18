With the latest updates on COVID-19, many of us have been struggling with how to handle all the information. While there are a lot of very frightening headlines, there are also some truly heartwarming displays of humanity that show how even in the toughest of times, people pull together to help each other. Here are six of our favorites:

1. LVMH free hand sanitizer: Luxury fashion brand LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Sephora and more, has converted three of its perfume factories to become entirely dedicated to the production of hand sanitizer. The factories will create 12 tons of the germ-fighting gel by the end of this week, and the company intends to distribute the product to French authorities and hospitals completely free of charge.

2. Celebrity storytime: Celebrities Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams have partnered up with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to help fundraise for children in need. According to Garner’s instagram, she plans to provide “a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books.” With many parents struggling to keep their children entertained, who better to read them a bedtime story than Jennifer Garner herself? Check out the virtual storytellings here, and donate if you can.

3. Virtual museum tours: The limiting of large gatherings has forced the closure of most public places, leaving many of us wondering what to do while staying home in isolation. Luckily, we can get the unique experience of visiting a museum without actually leaving our homes! Museums have begun offering virtual tours for people to view their favorite exhibits and galleries online. For a full list of what museums are offering these tours and how to access them, check out this list.

4. Restaurants as community kitchens: While many restaurants have now been required to shut down, philanthropist and restaurateur José Andrés has made the decision to convert some of his restaurants into community kitchens. Customers will be served meals out of side doors at a reduced price, and those who can’t afford to pay will be given the food for free. “This is not for enjoyment, but a service for people in need of a plate of food during this emergency,” says Andrés.

5. Free salads for hospital workers: In an effort to support the many hospital workers who have continued dedicating their lives and time to help people stay healthy, sweetgreen has offered free salad to all hospital workers throughout this crisis. The company plans on delivering salads directly to hospitals in cities where sweetgreen stores exist: New York, DC, Philadelphia, Boston, SF, LA, Chicago and Houston.

6. Special hours for grocery stores: To provide opportunities for vulnerable populations, many grocery stores have made the decision to open under special hours for select groups. Because the elderly are at a much higher risk for COVD-19, many don’t feel comfortable going out to buy necessities. Chains like Whole Foods and Stop & Shop have extended their hours by opening early so that these people can get their food in a safe environment, without being afraid of contracting the virus.