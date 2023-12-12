Advertisement
A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*
If you're not the pumpkin-patch or apple-picking type, a trip to the farmers market can get you into the fall spirit just as easily. While there's plenty of fall produce to choose from, stick to just three on your next visit—that's all you need to make my healthy pumpkin soup recipe.
Along with the immune-supporting benefits of autumn produce, this simple soup also contains a secret digestion-supporting ingredient: mbg organic veggies+.*
Health benefits of this pumpkin soup
The greens powder contains a blend of organic ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon. This trio of quintessential fall spices is paired with digestive enzymes, which strategically help break down food and enhance nutrient absorption while supporting gut health and digestive function1.*
This creamy vegetable soup is also rich in natural fibers, like organic cruciferous vegetables, as well as prebiotic fiber (hello, flaxseed), and probiotics to nourish the gut microbiome.* More specifically, it contains Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains, which have been shown to provide beneficial microbes2 to support GI function.*
In this delectable soup, the warm orange hue of the pumpkin and carrots comes from beta-carotene, a powerful carotenoid and form of vitamin A. This antioxidant helps promote oxidative balance in the body, playing a role in overall immune functioning3 and even eye health.*
Yes, all those benefits with just five ingredients and three simple steps. Here's more on how to make it.
5-ingredient pumpkin soup recipe
Ingredients
- ½ pumpkin (or butternut squash), peeled and chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 cup bone broth
- 1 to 2 tbsp. mbg organic veggies+
- Optional: Add Himalayan sea salt and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil on top
Method
- Steam all 3 vegetables together.
- Add to a pot of hot bone broth and mbg organic veggies+.
- Blend together, using an immersion or a standard blender.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
If Coffee Makes You Bloated, You May Be Drinking It The Wrong Way
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
Stronger, Not Smaller: Protein Is Redefining What Healthy Looks & Feels Like
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Why People Are Welcoming This Controversial Food Back On Their Plates
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
If Coffee Makes You Bloated, You May Be Drinking It The Wrong Way
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
Stronger, Not Smaller: Protein Is Redefining What Healthy Looks & Feels Like
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Why People Are Welcoming This Controversial Food Back On Their Plates
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN