Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
December 12, 2023
Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, received her education in Nutrition Science from New York University, and an Integrative Nutrition Certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.
Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy
If you're not the pumpkin-patch or apple-picking type, a trip to the farmers market can get you into the fall spirit just as easily. While there's plenty of fall produce to choose from, stick to just three on your next visit—that's all you need to make my healthy pumpkin soup recipe. 

Along with the immune-supporting benefits of autumn produce, this simple soup also contains a secret digestion-supporting ingredient: mbg organic veggies+.*

Health benefits of this pumpkin soup

The greens powder contains a blend of organic ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon. This trio of quintessential fall spices is paired with digestive enzymes, which strategically help break down food and enhance nutrient absorption while supporting gut health and digestive function1.*

This creamy vegetable soup is also rich in natural fibers, like organic cruciferous vegetables, as well as prebiotic fiber (hello, flaxseed), and probiotics to nourish the gut microbiome.* More specifically, it contains Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains, which have been shown to provide beneficial microbes2 to support GI function.*

In this delectable soup, the warm orange hue of the pumpkin and carrots comes from beta-carotene, a powerful carotenoid and form of vitamin A. This antioxidant helps promote oxidative balance in the body, playing a role in overall immune functioning3 and even eye health.*

Yes, all those benefits with just five ingredients and three simple steps. Here's more on how to make it. 

5-ingredient pumpkin soup recipe

Ingredients

  • ½ pumpkin (or butternut squash), peeled and chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 onion, diced 
  • 1 cup bone broth
  • 1 to 2 tbsp. mbg organic veggies+
  • Optional: Add Himalayan sea salt and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil on top

Method

  1. Steam all 3 vegetables together.
  2. Add to a pot of hot bone broth and mbg organic veggies+.
  3. Blend together, using an immersion or a standard blender.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

