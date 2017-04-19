The Easy-On-The-Earth Essentials To Throw In Your Bag ASAP

There are some people who make green living look effortless, enjoyable, and, let's face it, chic AF (looking at you, Bea Johnson). So what's their secret? It's all in the bag.

It's relatively easy to live a low-impact life at home by doing things like recycling, using nontoxic cleaners, and monitoring water and electricity use. It's when you're out and about that your conscious morals get tested and thoughts like one plastic water bottle isn't so bad and how many paper napkins is too many paper napkins? rise to the surface.

We reached out to conscious bloggers to find out how they live green in a not-always-so-green society. These are the eco-friendly essentials they would never leave home without. Store them all in a cute organic cotton tote and you're ready to take on the world, one reusable straw at a time.