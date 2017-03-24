Low-Maintenance Houseplants That Can Thrive Anywhere (Even Your Tiny Apartment)

If you've been waiting for the right time to bring some greenery into your home or office, spring is it! Think of springtime, the start of the growing season, as a helping hand to ensure that your plants will be happy and healthy in their new homes. The days are longer, the sun is stronger, and the temperature is warmer—all things that make plants (and people!) much happier.

Here at The Sill, a popular NYC plant shop, we think having a "green thumb" is a myth. We've all killed plants before; even the most experienced indoor gardeners on our team have their fair share of horror stories. But instead of getting discouraged, they've viewed these mishaps as learning experiences. After all, plant care is all about learning through doing, seeing, and feeling. So get your hands dirty this spring! Your future windowsill will thank you.