Meet The Sustainable Fabrics That Will Kick-Start Your Capsule Wardrobe

As crowds revel in the glitz and glam of New York Fashion Week in downtown Manhattan, waves of lesser-known designers are crafting an entirely different fashion revolution over the Brooklyn Bridge—one that could speak to the future of the industry.

The Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator (BF+DA) is a community where aspiring and up-and-coming designers can gather for advice, materials and equipment. The catch? They have to be willing to create a line that is crafted with the planet in mind.

Founded by Deb Johnson, the BF+DA is in its third year providing studio space, fabric consultations and public events to help members craft items that are zero-waste, transparent, and charitable.