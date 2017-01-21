Here's What To Eat (And What Not To) To Save The Environment

Manifest the year of your dreams by going inward. Renew You 2017 is a month of mindfulness during which we’ll share content that guides you to create a deeply rooted intention for the new year. We’ll help you navigate inevitable obstacles with the latest science on habits, motivation, ritual, and more and equip you with tried-and-true techniques to outsmart even the toughest inner critic.

At mindbodygreen, we believe everything is connected: how we feel, the state of our health, and how we interact with the environment. While we often focus on eating for the health of our bodies, today, we asked Brian Kateman, the founder of the Reducetarian movement, to share some of the best and worst foods for the environment. If you’re looking for ways to impact your eco-footprint with small changes to what you put on your plate, read on!