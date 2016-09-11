The Perfect Essential Oil For Your Zodiac Sign

Children of Gemini have a duality about their personality that creates a lively, versatile, and restless approach to living life. Their ability to communicate clearly helps them to share their love and appreciation for the beauty in all things. However, individuals with effusive energy can encounter burnout, so the perfect oil for the Gemini personality is Cardamom (Ellettaria cardamomum). The spicy and refreshing scent of cardamom provides an overall tonic for the body and is supportive of its expenditure of energy.