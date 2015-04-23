Why You Don't Have To Choose Between Money & Spirituality

None of these outcomes is any way to live! And it's definitely not spiritual.

In this article, I'll give you four examples of why wealth and spirituality are highly-compatible. By understanding that money and spirituality complement one another, you'll open the gates to attract more money into your life, and be able to enjoy your abundance in a deep, fulfilling way.

1. Your soul is infinitely abundant.

As a spiritual being, you're automatically and completely abundant. In other words, your spirit is wealthy! And because you are your spirit, you're inherently wealthy, too.

The spirit is the aspect of us that's connected to love, peace, happiness and bliss. Do you think this very essential part of us identifies with being poor?

No! It's the ego — the small sense of self — that allows us to feel limited (financially, as well as intellectually, professionally and otherwise).

A spiritual life is synonymous with an abundant life. When we allow ourselves to identify as inherently abundant from within, we create abundance in the form of money and wealth in the outside world.

2. Spirituality is about expansion, and so is money.

Your soul wants to expand and grow; it does this by having many life experiences. In this way, money is a tool that allows you to live full life!

Does this mean that money makes everything perfect? No. Does it mean that money is your source of happiness? No, it does not. It simply means is that money is a tool, one that will help you have the life experiences you want to have.

Money is not the answer to everything, but it's not useless either. And thinking of money as "the root of all evil," as the saying goes, will not help you in your path. Think of it this way: financial resources give you the opportunity to have many life experiences. The growth that occurs as a result of those experiences is completely aligned to a spiritual life.

3. Money is energetically neutral; it's the energy behind it that counts.

Money itself isn't good or bad. It's paper! It's not consciously making decisions on its own. Therefore, it's neutral. It's the energy with which we approach our finances that determines whether money feels "good" or "bad."

Money that's made at the expense of others probably feels tainted because it's used in an egocentric, selfish way — which feels energetically negative.

By contrast, money that's made in a way that serves people feels good because it's used in a loving way — which feels energetically positive.

If your personal actions with money are responsible and kind, then that's exactly what the money becomes. It's an extension of your energy, so the way you choose to use money is ultimately what determines the vibration it carries.

4. It's possible to imagine a world where the majority of money is in conscious hands.

I once heard a well-known yoga teacher say that as spiritual people, we should prioritize creating financial abundance. "After all," she said, "Imagine what the world would be like if the majority of money was in conscious hands."

This concept was profound to me! What if the majority of money in this world was used in life-preserving ways? Can imagine what that would be like?! Recognizing that this way of thinking about the world is available to us is empowering in and of itself, and can really help reframe each of our relationships with money.

While there are many examples of people who use money in nonspiritual ways, there are also countless examples of people and companies that use their wealth to help the world. Famous philanthropists who come to my mind off the bat are Bill and Melinda Gates, Oprah, Angelina Jolie and Bono.

When you have money, you have the resources to reach out and help many, many people. On a fundamental level, this is what spirituality is all about.

We need to remember that money itself is not good or bad; if you use money in a way that enhances your own life and lives of others, then it will simply be a powerful spiritual tool.

In the comments below, please tell us what you think about money and spirituality complementing one another. We look forward to hearing from you!

