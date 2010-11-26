Hillary Biscay's Ultraman Thanksgiving Detox: 6.2 Mile Swim, 261.4 Mile Bike, 52.4 Mile Run

After a day of gratefulness, there are many different ways we choose to enjoy our post-Thanksgiving bliss. For some of us this involves detoxifying yoga classes or conscious consumerism, but our dear friend, Ironman champ, Hillary Biscay, has much more ambitious plans.

Hillary is one of 40 invited participants in this year's Ultraman World Championships, a 3-day odyssey on the Big Island of Hawaii that includes a 6.2 mile swim, a 261.4 mile bike, and a 52.4 mile run. Even for Hillary, who is perennially one of the most prolific racers on the Ironman circuit, Ultraman delivers the ultimate physical and mental challenge.

The athletes start Stage I in Kailua Bay this morning with a 6.2 mile ocean swim, followed by a 90 mile bike ride. Hillary, and the other 39 athletes in this year's Ultraman World Championships, are inspiring embodiments of the infinite possibilities of the human body and mind.

Go Hillary!