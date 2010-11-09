mindbodygreen

Meet Dr. Frank Lipman (Video Q & A)

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
November 9, 2010

Dr. Frank Lipman, a pioneer in Integrative Medicine, seems to be everywhere these days. Celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Kevin Bacon have all worked with Dr. Lipman and it's no secret why. His personal blend of East-meets-West healing techniques has helped thousands of people. I talked with Dr. Lipman about how it all started.

This talk will be the first of many that we'll be posting with Dr. Lipman. Just like Charlie Rose has his famous "brain series", we're going to have our health series with Dr. Lipman. We'll be exploring everything from the healing rhythms of our bodies, to acupuncture, to the future of medicine.

If you've never heard of Dr. Lipman, let us help to familiarize you.

Dr. Lipman received his initial medical training in South Africa, qualifying in 1979 before emigrating to the United States in 1984. He became board certified in Internal Medicine after serving as Chief Medical Resident at Lincoln Hospital in New York City. Soon after qualifying, Dr. Lipman became aware of the limitations of his medical training: taught to focus on the disease rather than the patient, he found himself treating symptoms rather than the root causes of illness. Becoming frustrated that he was not able to help his patients enough he began a 25 year journey of discovery, searching for different ways to put them on the path to true health and long term wellness.

He began to study nutrition, acupuncture and Chinese medicine, herbal medicine, functional medicine, biofeedback, meditation and yoga before founding the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992.

Over time he found that by combining cutting-edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East, that he was really able to help a lot of people – effectively, safely and without side effects. He calls this GOOD MEDICINE. And his results speak for themselves. He has helped thousands of people – from celebrities to every day folk – to feel healthier, look better and have more energy and resilience to life’s daily stresses.

In the first of our upcoming chats, Dr. Lipman talks to me about how it all started:

Meet Dr. Frank Lipman from mindbodygreen on Vimeo.

