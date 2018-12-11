147 Items Tagged

Which Protein Powders Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking

Hemp, collagen, pea, whey—we sort through it all so you don't have to.

#functional foods #workout #protein #training #food
Lisa Hayim
April 3 2017
How Taking Up Weight Training Can Totally Change Your Practice (Yes Yogis, I'm Talking To You)

The moment I integrate weight training back in, even just one to two times a week, I feel and notice the difference almost immediately.

#happiness #fitness #wellness #yoga #health
Sophie Jaffe
March 17 2017

Is Your Gym Nicer Than Your Apartment? How Design And Tech Are Transforming Fitness

With interior designers, high-end amenities, and tech-enabled equipment, up-and-coming gyms are fancy AF.

#fitness #wellness #training
Elizabeth Inglese
February 27 2017
I'm A Body Positivity Advocate (And Sometimes I Hate My Body)

"Confession: We are body positive advocates, and sometimes we hate our bodies."

#how to lose weight #workout #wellness #training #inspiration
Naomi Teeter
December 29 2016
I'm An Endurance Athlete. Here's Why I Smoke Weed To Optimize Performance

"In the past, I had relied on ibuprofen, but this seemed to do the job just as well — with fewer side effects."

#Herbs #training
Brock Cannon
August 20 2016

The Holistic Technique The USA Men's Gymnastics Team Swears By

The U.S. Men's Olympic Team may have found the secret to combatting soreness—and it's not an ice bath.

#holistic healing #news #training #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Emma Loewe
August 7 2016
A 20-Minute Do-Anywhere Workout To Boost Your Metabolism All Day

This 20-minute, equipment-free workout will seriously rev up your metabolism.

#workout #fitness #wellness #health #training
Nora Tobin
June 16 2016

What Training Like A Navy SEAL Taught Me About Recovery

I made it through the most intense exercise experience of my life—50 hours at SEALFIT Koroko boot camp—because I trained hard and focused on my...

#training advice #breathing #fitness #meditation #yoga
Steve Costello
May 26 2016

How Olympian Clark Burckle De-Stresses And Stays Happy

Clark Burckle is a serious athlete—he competed in swimming events at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Here, he shares components of his healthy...

#wellth #fitness #training
Jason Wachob
May 16 2016
A Navy SEAL's Secret To Feeling Calm & Alert Anytime, Anywhere

These three breathing exercises will completely change your physical and mental state.

#training advice #breathing #fitness #training
Mark Divine
April 15 2016

The One Exercise You Should Be Doing Every Day

It's a great move to open up your hip flexors and stretch your lower back.

#training advice #fitness #training
Todd McCullough
April 7 2016
A Fast, Effective Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Going on spring break? Take this workout with you.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Dr. Dan Reardon
March 28 2016
What To Do When Your Workout Stops Working

Six smart ways to push past that fitness plateau.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Dasha Libin, M.S.
March 25 2016

Lauren Fleshman On Running + Why We Need To Sleep

She's been running since age 13 and hasn't stopped.

#running #wellth #fitness #training
Jason Wachob
March 22 2016

Swimmer Kristy Kowal On What The Olympics Are Really Like

Kristy Kowal is a former competitive swimmer—she won the silver medal for the breaststroke at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. She grew up wanting...

#wellth #fitness #training
Jason Wachob
March 20 2016