147 Items Tagged
training
This Workout May Prevent Cognitive Decline & Is Quicker Than You Think
Here's how you can get in on the benefits.
Which Protein Powders Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking
Hemp, collagen, pea, whey—we sort through it all so you don't have to.
How Taking Up Weight Training Can Totally Change Your Practice (Yes Yogis, I'm Talking To You)
The moment I integrate weight training back in, even just one to two times a week, I feel and notice the difference almost immediately.
Is Your Gym Nicer Than Your Apartment? How Design And Tech Are Transforming Fitness
With interior designers, high-end amenities, and tech-enabled equipment, up-and-coming gyms are fancy AF.
I'm A Body Positivity Advocate (And Sometimes I Hate My Body)
"Confession: We are body positive advocates, and sometimes we hate our bodies."
Why Quitting My Job As A Personal Trainer Was The Best Decision I Ever Made
My body is not my resume.
I'm An Endurance Athlete. Here's Why I Smoke Weed To Optimize Performance
"In the past, I had relied on ibuprofen, but this seemed to do the job just as well — with fewer side effects."
The Holistic Technique The USA Men's Gymnastics Team Swears By
The U.S. Men's Olympic Team may have found the secret to combatting soreness—and it's not an ice bath.
A 20-Minute Do-Anywhere Workout To Boost Your Metabolism All Day
This 20-minute, equipment-free workout will seriously rev up your metabolism.
What Training Like A Navy SEAL Taught Me About Recovery
I made it through the most intense exercise experience of my life—50 hours at SEALFIT Koroko boot camp—because I trained hard and focused on my...
How Olympian Clark Burckle De-Stresses And Stays Happy
Clark Burckle is a serious athlete—he competed in swimming events at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Here, he shares components of his healthy...
A Navy SEAL's Secret To Feeling Calm & Alert Anytime, Anywhere
These three breathing exercises will completely change your physical and mental state.
The One Exercise You Should Be Doing Every Day
It's a great move to open up your hip flexors and stretch your lower back.
A Fast, Effective Workout You Can Do Anywhere
Going on spring break? Take this workout with you.
How Running A Half Marathon Made Me Way Better At My Job
Running 13.1 miles provides wisdom.
What To Do When Your Workout Stops Working
Six smart ways to push past that fitness plateau.
Olympian Katie Hoff On Her Favorite Workout (Other Than Swimming!)
Her advice: Enjoy the moment.
4 Exercises To Help You Finally Do A Handstand
Practice makes perfect.
Lauren Fleshman On Running + Why We Need To Sleep
She's been running since age 13 and hasn't stopped.
Swimmer Kristy Kowal On What The Olympics Are Really Like
Kristy Kowal is a former competitive swimmer—she won the silver medal for the breaststroke at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. She grew up wanting...