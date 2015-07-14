457 Items Tagged
meditation
Being Nice Is Overrated (And Other Things Turning 50 Taught Me)
Fifty and feeling fantastic
A Guided Meditation To Open Your Sacral Chakra & Harness Your Sensuality
The seven chakras along the spinal column each hold a specific kind of energy, emotion, color and sound. We can use our yoga and meditation practices...
How To Meditate Anywhere (Even In Crowded, Loud Public Places!)
You'll be a pro in no time
How To Wake Up To Your Divine Potential Every Single Day
What if, every time you create something, you wake up that little piece of God inside of you?
I Had Debilitating Anxiety & Panic Attacks. Here's How They Helped Me Grow
Don't run away from what scares you
NYC Is About To Make History With A Mass Meditation In Central Park
On June 20, the city that never sleeps is about to get quiet — and I mean really quiet. For the first time ever in the five boroughs, thousands of New...
A Mini-Guide For Anyone Who Wants To Start Meditating
The popularity of meditation is a wonderful thing. What could be better than a more peaceful and mindful planet!? But there's also a lot of confusion...
7 Excuses People Make For Not Meditating (Is Yours On The List?)
Occasionally, we can all talk ourselves out of doing the very things that we know are good for us, whether it's eating clean, exercising, or staying...
Why People Who Get On Your Nerves Can Be Your Greatest Teachers
Sometimes our most negative encounters can offer us great spiritual guidance.
5 Signs You Went Deep Into Meditation
What do these experiences actually feel like?
4 Techniques Used Around The World To Heal Trauma
Anyone can learn these skills, and with practice, they can positively impact the way you respond to everyday stress.
4 Ways Meditation Can Take Your Sex Life To The Next Level
Life is indeed like a box of chocolates. But here's the question: are you fully appreciating what's inside the box?
I Won A Silver Medal In Snowboarding, But Was More Stressed Than Ever
I had been living from the outside in, versus the inside out. I defined success as the accumulation, attainment and accomplishment of awards, titles,...
8 Widely Held Beliefs You'll Reconsider After You Start Meditating
Daily meditation, like many other foundational practices, can uproot and shed light onto some of the nearest and dearest beliefs we hold about...
10 Lifestyle Choices That Have Eased My Anxiety
I had developed a life-threatening addiction to my anxiety medication and then survived an accidental overdose.
3 Reasons To Try Vedic Meditation + How To Stick To It
It takes consistent practice
How Meditation Lengthens Telomeres + Improves Overall Brain Power
A healthy brain is essential
3 Simple Meditation Techniques (Pick One & Stick With It)
Ever wonder what you are supposed to be doing in meditation, or if you're even doing it correctly?
A 30-Second Ritual To Start Every Day Off Right
All of us all want to be happy. And despite the way our culture commonly approaches this conversation, happiness is actually a relatively simple thing...
10 Lifestyle Changes That Happen After You Start Meditating
Once you begin meditating daily, life as you knew it will begin to take on some interesting twists and turns. Old habits will break down, outdated...