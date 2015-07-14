457 Items Tagged

meditation

Personal Growth

A Guided Meditation To Open Your Sacral Chakra & Harness Your Sensuality

The seven chakras along the spinal column each hold a specific kind of energy, emotion, color and sound. We can use our yoga and meditation practices...

#meditation #meditation tricks #chakras
Hillary Wright
July 6 2015
Meditation
Spirituality

How To Wake Up To Your Divine Potential Every Single Day

What if, every time you create something, you wake up that little piece of God inside of you?

#meditation #meditation tricks #spirituality
Emily Fletcher
June 28 2015
Mental Health

NYC Is About To Make History With A Mass Meditation In Central Park

On June 20, the city that never sleeps is about to get quiet — and I mean really quiet. For the first time ever in the five boroughs, thousands of New...

#news #new york city #meditation #mindfulness
Andrea Rice
June 19 2015

A Mini-Guide For Anyone Who Wants To Start Meditating

The popularity of meditation is a wonderful thing. What could be better than a more peaceful and mindful planet!? But there's also a lot of confusion...

#breathing #meditation #meditation tricks
Paula Watkins, PhD
June 17 2015

7 Excuses People Make For Not Meditating (Is Yours On The List?)

Occasionally, we can all talk ourselves out of doing the very things that we know are good for us, whether it's eating clean, exercising, or staying...

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks
Light Watkins
June 16 2015
Personal Growth

Why People Who Get On Your Nerves Can Be Your Greatest Teachers

Sometimes our most negative encounters can offer us great spiritual guidance.

#yoga sutras #meditation #personal growth #spirituality #deepak chopra
Gabrielle Bernstein
June 10 2015
Meditation

5 Signs You Went Deep Into Meditation

What do these experiences actually feel like?

#stress #meditation
Light Watkins
June 4 2015
Personal Growth

4 Techniques Used Around The World To Heal Trauma

Anyone can learn these skills, and with practice, they can positively impact the way you respond to everyday stress.

#healing #meditation
James S. Gordon, M.D.
May 26 2015

4 Ways Meditation Can Take Your Sex Life To The Next Level

Life is indeed like a box of chocolates. But here's the question: are you fully appreciating what's inside the box?

#love #relationships #sexuality #meditation #mindfulness
Andra Henderson
May 24 2015
Meditation

I Won A Silver Medal In Snowboarding, But Was More Stressed Than Ever

I had been living from the outside in, versus the inside out. I defined success as the accumulation, attainment and accomplishment of awards, titles,...

#snowboarding #fitness #meditation #mindfulness #stress management
Gretchen Bleiler
May 21 2015
Meditation

8 Widely Held Beliefs You'll Reconsider After You Start Meditating

Daily meditation, like many other foundational practices, can uproot and shed light onto some of the nearest and dearest beliefs we hold about...

#meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Light Watkins
May 13 2015
Mental Health

10 Lifestyle Choices That Have Eased My Anxiety

I had developed a life-threatening addiction to my anxiety medication and then survived an accidental overdose.

#anxiety #stress #meditation
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
May 12 2015
Meditation
Meditation
Meditation

3 Simple Meditation Techniques (Pick One & Stick With It)

Ever wonder what you are supposed to be doing in meditation, or if you're even doing it correctly?

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #relaxation
Light Watkins
May 7 2015

A 30-Second Ritual To Start Every Day Off Right

All of us all want to be happy. And despite the way our culture commonly approaches this conversation, happiness is actually a relatively simple thing...

#breathing #meditation #relaxation #personal growth
Jude Temple, R.N.
May 1 2015

10 Lifestyle Changes That Happen After You Start Meditating

Once you begin meditating daily, life as you knew it will begin to take on some interesting twists and turns. Old habits will break down, outdated...

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth
Light Watkins
April 30 2015